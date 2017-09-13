DERA GHAZI KHAN/SARGODHA/ GUJRANWAL/SAHIWAL The boards of intermediate and secondary education here have declared the results of Intermediate (Part-II) Annual Examinations 2017 here on Tuesday.

A prize distribution ceremony was held at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Complex in DG Khan. As per the official result, top three positions were grabbed by the boys. The first position was clinched by Muhammad Mubeen with 1,044 marks while Uzair Shaukat stood second with 1,042 marks and Naseer Ahmad and Mehtab Aslam shared the third position by getting 1,041 marks. All the three position holders belong to district Muzaffargarh.

In Pre-Medical (girls), Areeka Khan stood first, Muzammil Batool and Mahnoor Yousaf stood second while Ayesha Imtiaz bagged third position.

In Pre-Engineering, Syed Ali Asad stood first, Saifullah second and Kashif grabbed third position, while among girls, Hafsa Sohail bagged first position, Misbah Naeem second and Hafsa Mubeen third.

In humanities and commerce group, Hasnain stood first, Zeeshan Bashir second and Imtiaz Ahmad bagged third position, while among girls, Saba Maqsood stood first, Rabia Naseer second position and Sidra Nazar third.

In General Science group, Iftikhar Ahmad remained first, Usman second and Muzamil Hussain captured third position.

Talking to The Nation, Deputy Controller of Examination Sheikh Amjad Hussain said that the examinations commenced on May 6, 2016 and the practical examination continued up to July 8, 2016. He shared that a total of 39,996 candidates had applied for appearing in this examinations but 39,507 candidates appeared, while 27,170 candidates were declared successful with 68.77 pass percentage.

He added in the Pre Medical group, total 16,390 candidates including 8,431girls appeared in the exam while 13,532candidates including 6,861 girls were declared successful.

In the Pre-Engineering group, total 7,851 candidates including 1,592 girls appeared in the exam while 5,776 candidates including 1,230 girls were declared successful. In the Humanities and other groups, total 12,998 candidates including 6,139 girls appeared in the exam while 6,583 candidates including 3,550 girls were declared successful.

In the General Science groups, a total of 2,268 candidates including 819 girls appeared in the exam and 1,279 candidates including 480 girls passed the examinations.

Likewise, BISE Sargodha also announced the results of Intermediate Part 1&11 Examination 2017. According to board sources, 41,507 candidates appeared in examination out which 25,134 passed the examinations with pass percentage of 60.55.

BISE Controller Examination Liaqat Ali Naveed briefed the ceremony about the achievement of the board and announced the names of the position holders. The cash prizes and meddle were awarded to the position holders. BISE Acting Chairman Liaqat Ali Chattha commended the efforts of the board administration for making the extraordinary transparency in the result preparation.

On the occasion, Punjab Minister for Environment Zakia Shahnawaz stressed upon the students to utilise the education facilities and brighten their future. Education is a must to make the country undefeatable, she said.

Zakia said that Punjab government has implemented merit policy in every walk of life. She said that there was no complaint of violation of merit and favouritism. She also said that the high achievers are the nation’s asset. She hoped that future leaders would emerge and make the country’s defence invincible. She said the government had utilised its capacity to run the country on the road to prosperity but yet a lot has to be done.

In Gujranwala, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced the result of Intermediate part-II result at a ceremony wherein Punjab Minister for Education Rana Mashhood was the chief guest.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Muhammad Asif, MPA Toufeeq Butt, board officers, position-holders and their parents were also present on the occasion. According to the result, a total 118,978 students appeared in the examination, out of which 64,778 emerged successful with 54.45 passing percentage.

While addressing the ceremony, Rana Mashhood said that the Punjab government has taken historic steps for raising the literacy rate. Brilliant students are being given due honour, reward, patronage and opportunities to show their abilities at national and international level.

According to the BISE press release, Hafiz Khizer Mubeen of Punjab College stood first with 1058 marks, Khizar Ahmed of Punjab College, Gujrat got second position with 1053 marks while Fazeel Asghar of Ghazali College Phalia captured third position with 1050 marks.

In pre-medical group (male): Hafiz Khizer stood first, Talha Zartash Ahmed of KIPs College and Muhammad Husnain stood second with 1048 marks each, while Usman Javed Sahi got third with 1045 marks. In premedical (female), Minahil Shah of Punjab College, Gujrat and Atika Khursheed secured first with 1048 marks each, Ayesha Bashir stood second with 1044 marks and Nishat Fatima and Ammara got third with 1043 marks. In pre-engineering (male): Khaz Khizar Ahmed stood first with 1053 marks, Fazeel Asghar got second with 1050 and Syed Hamail Hussain secured third position with 1041 marks.

In pre-engineering (female): Fatima Khalid stood first with 1034 marks, Maryam Javed got second with 1026 marks and Ayesha Afzal secured third position with 1023 marks. In Humanities (male): Wahid Ahmed stood first with 916 marks, Muhammad Bilal secured second with 914 marks, and Abu Bakar got third position with 902 marks. In humanities (female): Mehmoona Rani secured first with 982 marks, Saira got second with 969 marks and Zainab Saeed captured third with 966 marks.

In Sahiwal, Punjab Minister for Prisons Malik Ahmad Yar Hinjra was the chief guest at the prize and laptop distribution to position-holders of the Annual Intermediate Examination. The ceremony was held at Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sahiwal. Divisional Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar and Deputy Commissioner Shoukat Ali Khichi also distributed prizes and medals to position-holders at another ceremony held at Divisional Public School.

A large number of dignitaries, education department officials, parents of the position-holders and students of different educational institutions attended the ceremony.