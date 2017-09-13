Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa reached Australia on two-day official visit on invitation of Australian Army Chief today, stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military media wing, upon arrival at Australian Defence Forces Headquarters, Army Chief Bajwa was given tri service Guard of Honour.

He met Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Angus J. Campbell and the Naval Chief Vice Admiral Timothy Barrett, ISPR added.

Furthermore, General Bajwa also held meetings with Australian Foreign Minister Ms. Julie Bishop and Defence Minister Ms. Marise Payne. During these meetings with civilian and military leadership, COAS highlighted regional security issues and highlighted Pakistan Army's contribution in bringing peace and stability in the region, ISPR stated.

"As Pakistan will continue to support peace efforts but our security concerns must also be addressed," said General Bajwa during the meetings.

The Australian leadership appreciated Pakistan's commitment and expressed its commitment to further improve bilateral defence and security relations.