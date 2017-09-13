The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) compiled all applications today, seeking to revoke the registration of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with the Commission.

A five-member bench of ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Raza Khan heard the applications.

At the very outset of the hearing, the bench directed that all petitions filed by different parties and individual seeking to revoke PML-N registration with the commission should be clubbed together.

The CEC observed that the Commission would hear all the applications together.

Directing the applications counsels to proceed with the arguments on the applications during the next hearing, the bench adjourned the hearing until Sep 26, 2017.

Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Jahangir Khan Jadoon appeared before the commission.

The petitions have been filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Rayees Abdul Wahid Advocate and Makhdoom Inqilabi.

The applications sought cancellation of PML-N’s registration with ECP on grounds that the party was solely registered in the name of Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif had been restrained from political activities by the Supreme Court in its July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case, so the registration of the party be cancelled too.