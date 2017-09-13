Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) established a control room for receiving preliminary result of by-election of constituency NA-120 Lahore-III, to be held on September 17.

According to ECP, the control room which was established at ECP Secretariat under the Supervision of Additional Director General (Elections) will also receive polling day complaints.

Meanwhile, the ECP said that the commission had issued a clear directive to the Punjab government for not initiating any development scheme in the NA-120 Lahore constituency.

Contradicting a news item appearing in a section of the press, the ECP, in a statement, said the directive was issued to the Punjab government after announcement of by-election schedule of NA-120 Lahore-III.

It said that it was clear in the directive that the provincial government could not start work on any development scheme or announce any scheme in the said constituency after announcement of election schedule.

It said that in this regard a letter was written to the Chief Secretary Punjab on August 21 while Returning Officer NA-120 had also issued several directives in that regard to the Mayor Lahore and other officials concerned.