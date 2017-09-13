The Federal Cabinet has approved placing of Federally Administered Tribal Areas bill before Parliament to extend jurisdiction of Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court to the tribal areas, reported Radio Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the meeting of the cabinet in Islamabad.

The cabinet decided that after passage of the bills, abolition of FCR, extension of jurisdiction of the Superior Courts and implementation of normal laws of the country will be enforced in the tribal areas in a phased manner.

The Cabinet was informed that a National Implementation Committee under the Prime Minister has already been constituted for overseeing political, legal, administrative and developmental mainstreaming of FATA.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority's Annual Report for 2015-16 and state of Industry Report for 2016 was also presented before the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister directed the concerned ministry for a comprehensive presentation to the Cabinet on power generation, distribution and transmission, liabilities and recoveries and load management in the country.