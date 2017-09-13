Head of five-member Supreme Court bench, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who issued Panama Case verdict said that all five judges had agreed on disqualifying Nawaz on July 28.

The judge said that the minority judgement of April 20 and July 28 may have been different but everyone on the bench had come to the common conclusion of disqualifying Nawaz on July 28.

The same bench of these five judges began hearing the review petitions today, filed by Nawaz Sharif and his children against the verdict in which he was declared disqualified.

The bench comprises justices Gulzar Ahmed, Ejaz Afzal, Azmat Saeed and Ijazul Ahsan other than Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

A review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s July 28 decision on Panama Case thus disqualifying ex-premier Nawaz Sharif was filed by family members of Sharif-children Hussain, Hassan and Maryam; and his son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar on Friday.

Senior counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed who appeared on behalf of Sharif, argued that the two judges who had written dissenting notes against Nawaz in the initial April 20 judgement of the case could not have signed the verdict issued by the five-member bench on July 28.

The two dissenting judges in the April 20 order — Justice Khosa and Justice Gulzar — had signed on a "different" verdict on July 28, the counsel maintained.

Justice Khosa, however, informed the counsel that the final verdict had been signed by all five judges, and the bench members had previously disagreed only over the formation of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

"None of the three judges said they disagreed with the minority verdict [of disqualifying Sharif]", he told.

Justice Khosa said the two judges who ruled in favour of disqualification on April 20 did not add anything in the July 28 verdict.