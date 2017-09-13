MULTAN- Girls upheld their hegemony on position table in Intermediate Annual Examination 2017 by clinching two out of three over all top positions as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Multan (BISEM) declared the result here on Tuesday.

A total of 65,051 candidates submitted applications to enter into the examination out of which 63,623 appeared and 39,450 got through.

The overall first position was jointly held by two female students of different branches of a private group of colleges. Anmol Fatima, Roll No-705805, student of a private college in Mailsi, and Javeria Mustafa, Roll No-702005, student of the same private college in Mian Channu, secured 1050 marks and were declared toppers. However, the overall second position was taken away by a male student from Government Post Graduate College Khanewal. Malik Humayun Khalid, Roll No-701578, secured 1047marks. The third position was again occupied by a girl namely Amna Masood, Roll No-700933, student of Khanewal branch of the same private group of colleges, with 1044 marks.

TOP POSITION HOLDERS

IN PRE-MEDICAL GROUP

All the three overall top position holders also held first, second and third positions in this group.

TOP POSITION HOLDERS

IN PRE-ENGINEERING GROUP

Muhammad Mohsin, Roll No-729839, student of a private college of Multan, stood first with 1036 marks in this group. The second position was shared by a girl and a boy. Hafiza Aneeba Majid, Roll No-721649, of Government College for Women Mian Channu, and Muhammad Awais Tariq, Roll No-727004, of a private college of Multan, stood second with 1033 marks. Muhammad Luqman, Roll No-720269, of a private college of Jahanian, grabbed third position with 1028 marks.

GENERAL SCIENCE GROUP (BOYS)

Muhammad Talha Masood, Roll No-746224, of a private higher secondary school, stood first with 1016 marks, Muhammad Rizwan, Roll No-745072, student of a private college, second with 988 marks and Osama Moghal, Roll No-745017, student of a private higher secondary school, third with 991 marks.