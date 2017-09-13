Multan-Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi on Tuesday announced his full support to PML-N candidate for NA-120 by-election Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and claimed that the N-League would win the election with a massive difference of four times bigger vote than the PTI.

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club, he said that no one could stop Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and she would win with a thumping majority. He said that Kalsoom Nawaz is like his sister and she rendered tremendous sacrifices for democracy. He said that he had contested election from NA-120 twice and he ran against Ghulam Nabi, the father-in-law of PTI candidate Yasmeen Rashid, 41 years ago. “The residents of this constituency always voted for Muslim League. Maryam Nawaz is running campaign very well and PML-N will win with heavy margin,” he claimed.

He said that even if Shehbaz Sharif has any differences with Nawaz Sharif it does not make any difference. “It is because Shehbaz Sharif gives respect to his elder brother like a father,” he added. To a query, he said that there might be little differences between Ch Nisar and Mian Nawaz Sharif but Nisar would not quit PML-N. He said that he knew Sharifs for the last 41 years and both the brothers could not even imagine of parting ways despite any differences, if there are any. Answering another question on differences between Kh Asif and Ch Nisar, he said that the history of these differences is very old and when he was parliamentary leader both the leaders used to have very warm relations.

Hashmi said that Supreme Court could not become an investigative institution. He added that people are insulted at NAB and he himself went through this process. “I want to tell all those talking of civil and military leadership that country’s leadership is selected by the parliament. I had told Gen Kiyani that parliament is the mother of the country and we are with you but we’ll not let anyone weaken our mother,” he added.

He said that the masses elected him 11 times, he remained president of two big political parties—PML-N and PTI—and Imran Khan made him chairman of parliamentary board. He added that he quit PTI to protect the parliament. He claimed that he was offered Prime Minister protocol for making a forward block in PTI but he declined the offer because he does politics to protect democracy and not to demolish political parties.

Counting his services for Multan, he said that he set up five colleges and four universities, got established Multan International Airport and PC-1 of Cardiology institute. He added that the flyover projects were also proposed by him but these projects were executed by former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani in 2008. He claimed that Shehbaz Sharif disliked 1122 project but he forced him to continue it. He said that 30,000 residents of the area got jobs due to these projects. He said that Multan’s sewerage system was very complicated but he got it completed. He said that Yousuf Raza Gilani remained Prime Minister, Shah Mahmood’s father remained Governor, Qasim Khakwani, Salah Uddin Dogar, Riaz Qureshi, Faisal Mukhtar and Fakhar Imam remained either mayors or chairmen of district council but none of them cared about the city. “No other politician than I thought of the city. Even Sikandar Bosan or Javed Ali Shah can’t claim that they had any role in my projects,” he claimed. He declared that South Punjab province would soon be created and Multan would become its capital.

To a query on tour of World-X1, he said that Indian attempts to alienate Pakistan failed and the holding of match was a big success of Pakistan. He said that Multanites also wanted matches at their stadium.

Gilani hopeful of PPP future

Multan -Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has said that the PPP will give tough time to all those taking it easy in upcoming election.

Talking to journalists here on occasion of Sajjada Nashin of a shrine of Layyah’s joining PPP here on Tuesday, he added that the PPP would re-emerge as a strong public party in the coming days. He said that clash among institutions is not in national interest. “We accepted all decisions in national interest but did not take to the path of clash,” he claimed. He said that a comprehensive national policy is needed to improve country’s image on international level. He suggested to the government to improve its foreign policy and focus on resolving problems faced by the public. He claimed that no government or party has any manifesto which offers anything to the people, adding that all others except for PPP did nothing but to make personal assets. He said that the PPP also did politics for public interest and it would continue to serve the people.