ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi Tuesday said the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Bani Gala land purchase case was imminent as he himself admitted of having no record of financial transactions between him and Jemima Khan for the purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan could not submit transaction record of 125,000 pounds despite the apex court's directives. Even not a single supporting document was submitted by Jemima Khan in the court till today, he added.

Two letters of Rashid Khan regarding his transactions with Jemima Khan were submitted, which were termed irrelevant by the court, he said.

Hanif said the PTI chief wanted to prolong the case.

Hanif Abbasi said the PTI did not have record of its assets and foreign funding. Its founding member Akbar S Babar alleged that the PTI had collected charity funds from the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries, but did not utilize that amount for charity purposes in Pakistan, he added.