SARGODHA-The lawyers observed strike on Tuesday, demanding immediate transfer of Assistant Commissioner Sargodha and withdrawal of FIR registered against 40 lawyers.

The protesting lawyers locked their chambers and gathered at Bar room. Addressing the lawyers, District Bar Association President Rao Fazalur Rehman and General Secretary Waseem Saleem Dogar said that the protest would continue until the AC is transfer and the FIR against more than 40 lawyers is cancelled. Lawyers of other three districts of the Sargodha Division – Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar also observed strike to express solidarity with the DBA Sargodha. Litigants, on the other hand, faced severe problems due to the lawyers strike.