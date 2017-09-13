A man was killed in unprovoked mortar shelling by Indian forces on villages in Phuklian sector along the Sialkot Working Boundary on Wednesday.

According to officials of the Punjab Rangers, personnel of India’s Border Security Force resorted to intensified mortar shelling on Sialkot villages, targeting the civilian population.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office identified the man as Muhammad Zahoor.

Pakistan Rangers effectively responded and targeted Indian posts 2/3 — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) September 13, 2017

“India's deliberate targeting of civilians is condemnable. Indian actions are detrimental to peace in region,” the statement added.