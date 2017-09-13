SADIQABAD- A seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on the way back home from school here the other day.

Shehroz of Basti Shah De Goth, Sanjarpur was on the way back home from school when a pack of stray dogs attacked him. The minor sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The incident sent a wave of shock among residents of the area and they demanded the administration cull the stray dogs.

Three abducted

SADIQABAD-Three persons were abducted by 10 dacoits who also shot at and injured a filling station owner for resisting a robbery bid here the other night.

According to police, Khusroon, Arsalan and Nawaz of Mauza Nazar Muhammad Jhallan were abducted by 10 unidentified dacoits. The abductees were moved to Kacha area. However, Nawaz was released by the dacoits near the river bank. Earlier, the dacoits shot at and injured Iqbal, owner of a filling station, for resisting a robbery. Police are clueless about the abducted persons.