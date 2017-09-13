PTI's petition filed by Dr. Yasmin Rashid for verified voters list of NA-120 has been accepted by Lahore High Court (LHC). Justice Ayesha A. Malik has issued notice to ECP for Sept 15.

PTI asks court to order ECP for provision of verified voters 'list of NA-120.

According to application filed by Dr. Yasmin, the names of 29,000 voters are not registered with NADRA and called it pre-poll rigging by the ruling party.

The by-polls will be held on September 17th and close contest in expected between PML-N and PTI in the constituency. The seat was emptied after disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by Supreme Court in final verdict of Panama case on July 28th.