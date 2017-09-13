National Assembly Wednesday passed a Bill on the set up of a National Commission on the Rights of the Child Bill.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mr Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar briefed the floor about the need of a separate commission to ensure the case and protection of children of Pakistan.

The main features of the bill are to examine legislation on child rights, to review policies on child rights and to inquire into violations and issues of torture.

Initially, the Bill was introduced in the National Assembly on 20th April, 2015 and National Assembly referred it to Standing Committee on Law, Justice and human rights for consideration and Standing Committee unanimously recommended passing the Bill without any amendment on 15th August, 2015.

The Bill had been passed by the National Assembly on 1st February, 2017 and introduced in the Senate on 17th February, 2017. The bill was referred to the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights and subsequently discussed in its meeting held on 7th March, 2017 and committee proposed the two amendments.

The Bill had been approved after the incorporation of two amendments by the Senate Functional committee on Human Rights in its meeting held on 28th March, 2017. The Senate had approved the said Bill on 15th May, 2017 and returned to the National Assembly for further necessary action.