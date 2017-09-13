ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has said the bureau was committed to curbing corruption by adopting zero tolerance policy against graft.

He said this while chairing a monthly coordination meeting on Tuesday to review the latest progress on the decisions taken at the previous meeting.

The NAB chairman said that considering corruption as the biggest hurdle in the way of prosperous Pakistan, the bureau was established as an apex anti-corruption body with a mandate to eradicate corruption and to recover the looted money from corrupt. He said that owing to its proactive strategy, the NAB has received about 3,43,356 complaints from individuals and private and public organizations.

During this period, the NAB authorized 11,581 complaint verification, 7,587 inquiries, 3,846 investigations, filed 2,808 corruption references in respective accountability courts and the overall conviction ratio remained about 76 percent. He said that the NAB has recovered Rs288 billion from corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer.

The NAB chief said that the figures of complaints, inquiries, and investigations were almost double as compared to the same period of 2015 to 2017. The comparative figures for the last three-and-a-half-year were indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff, who consider the fight against corruption a national duty. The increase in the number of complaints also reflects the enhanced public trust in the NAB.

Chaudhry said that the NAB in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) established over 45, 000 Character Building Societies in universities and colleges in a very short span to create awareness against corruption.