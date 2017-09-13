ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has resubmitted the two references against Sharif family after removing the objections raised by the accountability court in Islamabad.

“No Reference was returned as after the completion of missing documents all the references have been resubmitted to court,” graft watchdog spokesperson clarified.

The spokesperson said that registrar of the trial court had accepted the documents mentioned by the court.

Earlier, the registrar of accountability court had returned the corruption references against the Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), asking the anti-graft body to resubmit it after removing the errors and injections.

The court had already sent back on Monday two of the three references against the Sharif family, asking NAB to resubmit them after addressing the court’s objections.

The accountability court’s registrar objected that he could not find documents even though they were mentioned in the index of the references.