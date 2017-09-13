KASUR-Deputy Commissioner Saira Umar visited District Public School (DPS) and Bulleh Shah Degree College where she inspected security arrangements and educational facilities the students are being rendered.

The DC also went to Sir Syed Hall, Day Care Centre, library and the girls, boys and junior sections of the school. She expressed satisfaction over performance of the school management. The DC was briefed that at least 6,000 girl and boys students are studying in the biggest school of the district. The school management informed the DC that a total of 256 teachers are providing their services at the school, adding the students, besides curricular activities, are also provided with the opportunities to take part in non-curricular activities. ADCG Abdul Salam, DSP Principal Col (r) Adil and administrator Jahangir accompanied the deputy commissioner.

MOCK EXERCISE

A mock exercise was conducted by Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Health Department and police on premises of Kasur District Jail to respond to any emergency. All the departments showed their skills to control an untoward situation. Mock exercises are the best way to judge the personnel capabilities, an official said.

MOTORCYCLIST INJURED

A motorcyclist was injured after the motorbike he was driving rammed into a barrier erected by police at Kutchehry Chowk. Zulfiqar of Nayye was on the way to Kutchehry when the incident occurred near a petrol station. He was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.