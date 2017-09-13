ISLAMABAD - Pakistan, on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Tuesday demanded immediate cessation of violence against Rohingya Muslims and called upon Myanmar to allow access to the United Nations fact-finding mission in the affected areas as well as to bring all perpetrators of violence to justice.

Terming the violence against Rohingya Muslims as “ethnic cleansing” and “crimes against humanity”, Ambassador Farukh Amil, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations urged the international community to provide adequate humanitarian assistance to the Muslim civilians in the Rakhine State of Myanmar as well as to the refugees in Bangladesh.

Reportedly so far, nearly 300,000 Muslim refugees have crossed over into Bangladesh, escaping persecution in Myanmar.

In his statement at the 36th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Amil said that the OIC would come up with initiatives within and outside the UNHRC to prevent crimes against humanity perpetrated by Myanmar forces, ensure sustainable return and rehabilitation of all Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh and create conditions conducive to protection of lives, livelihoods and human dignity of Myanmar’s Muslim population, said a foreign ministry statement issue here.

The 36th session of the UNHRC had started in Geneva on September 11.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif visited Turkey on Tuesday to hold meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and his Turkish counterpart.

The visit was aimed at reviewing bilateral relations and regional issues including situation in Afghanistan, grave human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, atrocities against Rohingya Muslims and other issues of common concern, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.