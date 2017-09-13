Islamabad: More than 1,000 prisoners have enrolled themselves with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to continue their study and to have a respectful life after completion of their imprisonment.

The university has recently upgraded its systems and existing facilities in jails to provide quality and free education to prisoners throughout the country.

From metric to B.A education has been made free. The process of taking admission is being simplified. Prospectus and other related educational material will sent to the jail authorities free of cost.

The University has worked out a detailed procedure for holding tutorial meetings, workshops and examination within jails’ premises.

Vice chancellor AIOU, Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, visited jails in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Rawalpindi and held discussion with jails' authorities to increase the enrollment rate among the prisoners.

He wrote letters and also requested the IGs Prisoners to circulate the information among all the prisoners in jails’ of all provinces to get free education and become responsible citizen.

While presiding the meeting on the educational plan for the prisoners Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said, “Being a public sector institution AIOU will fulfill its responsibility towards the society.”

He further added,” to fulfill the educational needs of the disadvantage groups of the society AIOU providing free education to disabled students and drop-out girls. To help the visually impaired student special accessibility Centers (E-learning) have been set up in the University’s 44 regional offices.”