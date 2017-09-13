The accountability court has summoned former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his two sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, on September 19th under National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.

According to details, Judge Muhammad Bashir has summoned all three of them in personal capacity. The court has summoned Sharif family under Flagship reference, media reported.

On September 8, National Accountability Bureau filed four interim corruption references against former premier Nawaz Sharif, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Out of these references, filed on Friday - the closing day of the six-week Supreme Court deadline, three are against Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz.

One reference is about the London flats – numbered 16 and 16-A and 17 and 17-A at Avenfield House, Park Lane. The second is regarding Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Company, Jeddah, while the third reference is about Flagship Investment Limited and 15 other companies.

The fourth reference has been filed against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for holding assets beyond known sources of income.

Sources in the NAB informed The Nation that the corruption references against Nawaz Sharif and his family members were filed under Section 9-A of the NAB Ordinance and almost all the 14 sub-clauses of the section were invoked.

The section mainly deals with the illegal transaction of money and taking of gifts. In case of conviction, a person could be awarded up to 14 years imprisonment and heavy fine.

In the reference against Dar, NAB Ordinance Section 14-C was invoked, according to the sources. In case of conviction, besides imprisonment, the person could be disqualified for holding any public office for a period that could extend even for life, they added.

Yesterday, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) resubmitted the two references against Sharif family after removing the objections raised by the accountability court in Islamabad.

“No Reference was returned as after the completion of missing documents all the references have been resubmitted to court,” graft watchdog spokesperson clarified.

The spokesperson said that registrar of the trial court had accepted the documents mentioned by the court.