HAFIZABAD:-The Pindi Bhattian police claimed to have arrested four drugs peddlers and recovered two cars and 9kg of heroin worth more than Rs2 million from their them. Hafizabad DPO Sardar Ghias Gull told the media that accused Muhammad Sabir, Iftikhar Ahmad, Shahabuddin and Iftikhar Ali have been supplying narcotics to different districts of Punjab for long and three of the accused persons belong to Charsada of KPK province.