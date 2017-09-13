ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed rumpus almost throughout the day over multiple issues, including the land reforms bill, and finally the session was adjourned due to lack of quorum.

The house with the onset of proceedings saw very thin presence especially on treasury benches. The private members’ day, specific for the legislation of opposition lawmakers, remained suspended for half an hour as PPP MNA Aijaz Jhakrani pointed out lack of quorum.

Out of 49 ministers of the federal cabinet, only two ministers Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sheikh Aftab were present in the house in the first half hour of the proceedings.

Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah came down hard on government for not paying proper importance to the parliament."This is not the way to run the house in absence of government ministers," Shah said, mentioning that ministers should participate in the proceeding of the house.

The house also saw verbal brawl between PPP and MQM over the ‘Redistributive Land Reforms Bill, 2017’ which was referred to the standing committee on ‘National food security and research’.

The ‘statement of objects and reason’ of the bill provides resumption of large estate-holding on payment of compensation to the owner of land and the grant of such resumed land to the landless cultivators, tenants and those owners holding less than size of economic holding.

“The object is to reduce the wise disparity of income and opportunity between the rich landlords and the poor tillers of the soil and to maximize the output by intensive cultivation and optimal use of water, through cooperative farming without let or hindrance by government or bureaucracy,” it says.

It further said the corporate farming on state land on public private partnership basis will not be barred so long as the state remains the absolute owner of the land.

“The act also seeks to pave away for the empowerment of 63 per cent people living in rural areas and for the establishment of a welfare and prosperous state, as visualised by Quaid-e-Azam, founder of Pakistan,” it says.

MQM Parliamentary Leader Dr Farooq Sattar, speaking on the bill, stressed the need to implement the clauses of the bill in the country. “Tax should be imposed on income, and proper land reforms are necessary,” he said.

Sattar also criticised PPP for opposing the clauses of the bill.

PPP’s Ghulam Mustafa Shah, responding to the MQM’s claim, said the land reforms in the country were the vision of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. “Tell me name of one landlord (Jageerdar) in the country,” he said.

Taking the floor on same issue, MQM’s Abdul Rashid Godil said everyone has to pay tax. “No one is above the law,’ he said, demanding proper implementation of land reforms in the country. The lawmakers from PPP and MQM kept engaged in discussion over land reforms for over half hour.

Debate on minorities

The house also witnessed debate about the freedom and safety issue faced by minorities in the country.

MNA from PML-N Khalil George, on point of order, raised the issue of christen school by Sheron Masih in Vehari last month. "Sheron Masih lost his life because he drank water in the same glass as the other boys," he said, stressing the need to revise school curricula. He said the minorities of this country feel alone at the moment.

Taking part in the debate, PPP’s Shazia Marri said that there was a need to change the mindset. “Human rights violation should be discouraged,” she said, mentioning the incident of Mashal Khan who had also lost his life in Mardan educational institution.

PTI’s Asad Umar said that it was responsibility of all to take care of minorities in the country. He demanded proper action against those promoting violence in the society.

"Minimum Wages

(Amendment) Bill 2017"

Another two bills, including "Minimum Wages (Amendment) Bill 2017", was also introduced in the house. The ‘statement of objects and reasons’ of the bill says the minimum wages ordinance, 1961 needs to be amended to incorporate fixing over time allowance, determination of working hours, provide punishment in case of non-compliance.

‘The right to free and compulsory education (amendment)2017’

The third bill ‘The right to free and compulsory education (amendment)2017’ was also introduced in the house. The ‘Statement of objects and reasons’ of the bill says ‘The teacher’s averse attitude towards their professional development, lack of training opportunities, narrow understanding of the field of education indicate that there is something seriously wrong with the teacher pre-service training programmes’.

Therefore, it says, teachers’ training in term of pre-service and in service teaching must be made mandatory by law and in order to enforce this condition.

The house was adjourned abruptly as PTI’s dissident MNA Musrat Zeb pointed out lack of quorum. The chair sensing the lack of required strength for the second time in the house adjourned the house.