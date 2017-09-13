KASUR -Two notorious dacoits wanted by the police in 31 different cases of heinous crime were shot dead by ‘accomplices’ during a ‘shootout’ with the Mustafabad Police here the other night.

The police said that two in-custody dacoits, Dilshad and Waqas, were droved to Pakki Haveli when four dacoits riding three motorbikes opened fire on the police vehicle near Rajbah Ram Thaman. The shots fired by dacoits burst a tyre of the police vehicle. The dacoits got their accomplices released from the police custody. They also snatched a rifle from Constable Amin and fled towards a nearby stadium. The nearby police stations were alerted about the incident. A team of the Mustafabad Police signalled the dacoits stop at a picket at Haveli Wazirwali but the accused opened fire on the police party. The police had a narrow escape and rushed after the accused. A shootout occurred near Daftoh between the police and dacoits and when the firing stopped, police found the fleeing dacoits - Dilshad and Waqas - lying on the ground in critical condition. They told the police that their accomplices including Mudassar Ishaq, Rizwan Ishaq, Adnan Tasneem and Tanvir alias Teri had shot and injured them and fled away.

The injured dacoits were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital but they died on the way. Dilshad was resident of Nankana Sahib while Waqas belonged to Chak 45 Pattoki. Police said that the deceased were wanted by the police in 31 different cases of robbery, dacoity and other heinous crimes. A special team has been formed for arrest of the fleeing dacoits under directives from DPO Ismail Kharak.