SIALKOT-Police arrested Ruqaiya Bibi who had allegedly clashed with an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police on the premises of New Judicial Complex Daska the other day while her family protested against the police action.

The Daska City police have registered a case (No 777/2017) under sections 186, 353, 337-A(i) and 337-F(i) PPC against accused Ruqaiya Bibi, on the report of ASI Sarwar Ali deputed at Satrah police station.

The FIR revealed that the woman had attacked the ASI in the courtyard of a local magisterial court Daska besides beating him badly and tearing his uniform. The ASI added in the FIR that the accused also tried to snatch her daughter-in-law Saania Akhtar from police custody as the police had not allowed the women to meet.

Earlier, a video in this regard had gone viral on the social media. The police have sent the woman behind bars. Departmental action has yet been taken against the ASI Sarwar Ali by the senior police officials. Meanwhile, the grieved family of Ruqaiya Bibi has expressed grave concern over the alleged “highhandedness” of Daska police.

The family told the newsmen that she was the victim, but the police lodged an FIR against her. The family urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Abid Khan to provide her with justice.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded a passenger from a flight bound for France via Dubai at Sialkot International Airline due to fake visa documents.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Khalid Anees said that Gujrat-based accused Usman was trying to travel to France via Dubai from Sialkot international airport on flight EK-612. Over suspicion, the FIA checked him and found his visa documents fake.

FIA offloaded the accused. He said that the FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.