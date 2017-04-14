SIALKOT - Ten cattle heads were found dead in the attack by an Indian leopard in far-off bordering village Ikhlaaspur.

According to the local villagers, the leopard crossed the jungle along the Sialkot Working Boundary. It attacked the cattle including some goats, buffaloes and cows at a shed in the village, killing ten cattle there.

The wild leopard also terrified the local villagers while jumping to different places even in the streets. The villagers said that when some villagers tried to halt the leopard, it also attacked them and later, it fled away towards the jungle.