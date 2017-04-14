The latest operation in DG Khan has resulted in death of 10 hardcore terrorists including 3 soldiers, states ISPR.

According to Inter Services Public Relations statement, Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), Intelligence Agencies and CTD undertook a joint operation against the militants.

“They are affiliated with TTP and their facilitators/ hardened criminals. The terrorists were holed up in a hideout in Basti Dadwani near Choti Zerin, 15 Km South of DG Khan early morning today,” the statement reads

It adds, “During exchange of fire, 9-10 hardcore terrorists are killed including Muhammad Asghar Dadwani alias Ustad Gorchani and Muhammad Naeem alias Waqas Dadwani).”

In exchange of fire between the militants and the soldiers, “3 x soldiers (Havaldar Asif, Sepoy Aftab and Sepoy Azizullah) of Pakistan Rangers embraced Shahadat, while 2 soldiers sustained injuries and have been evacuated to CMH Multan by Army helicopter.”

The operation is still underway to flush the area of militants.