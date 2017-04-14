CHINIOT - Five people were injured and hospitalised due to dog bites in Chiniot city on Thursday.

Stray dogs in Mohallah Insarian bit several people out of which five persons were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition. Five children and teenagers Suleman; Raheem, 3; Arham, 3; Komal Bibi, 18; Rabia bibi, 16, in the streets of Mohallah were bitten by stray dogs in separate incidents.

They were rushed to DHQ Hospital from where Suleman was rushed to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

DHQ Hospital MS Munir Ahmad said that sufficient stock of rabies vaccine was available at the hospital to thwart any such eventuality. Suleman referred to Allied Hospital was bitten on the ear by dog which increased the probability of affecting his brain so he was referred to Allied Hospital, he said. The residents of area demanded the district government to take note of the rampant stray dogs and launch a campaign to kill them. Municipal Committee Chiniot Chairman Mehr Khalid said that a campaign will be launched to kill the stray dogs.