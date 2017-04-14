MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Pakistan Rangers Academy Commandant Col Asghar Niazi congratulated the 50 students who secured 90 percent and above marks in 9th and 10th class examinations.

He was addressing an award-distribution ceremony held at Rangers Public School and College. He said it was a great day in history of Rangers Public School and College Mandi Bahauddin.

It is result of strenuous efforts of the teaching staff and hard working of the students that they secured up to 98 percent marks in the Federal Board Exam. It is a matter of great pleasure and proud for the parents, faculty members and students, and for him too, he added.

He congratulated the teachers and students for showing excellent results. The ceremony was attended by students, their parents, faculty members, Rangers and army officers and notables of the area. Earlier, Principal Lt-Col (r) Rana Maqsood said their main focus was to provide conducive atmosphere for the students in the school and impart them quality education. Their character-building and preparing the students to compete with top brains of the world were given top priority, he added. He said size of classes is kept 30 students for better and effective management. Besides education, equal emphasis is given to sports and extracurricular activities, he said.

He said last year’s two students of the college had got admission to state-run medical colleges and four were admitted to private colleges on merit. Mandi Bahauddin Rangers School was placed as the best among 25 Rangers schools across the country, he claimed.

With regard to sports, he said their two students had been selected for under-19-year national cricket team and they were attending training at Gujranwala. Referring to improvement in the school infrastructure and facilities, he said the number of class rooms had been increased to cope with increasing number of students.