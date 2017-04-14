SIALKOT : A bomb disposal squad defused a high-intensity anti-tank landmine near village Pindi Dewaania-Zafarwal.

Some local people had found the landmine in the sand of the seasonal Nullah Dek. The squad was called in, which defused the high landmine.

The squad officials said that it was India-made landmine weighing 14 pounds. They said it reached from India while floating in the floodwaters in the Nullah Dek during the recent flash floods.