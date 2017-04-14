GUJRANWALA - The district administration will provide foolproof security to Sikh Yatrees on Baisakhi Mela, Deputy Commissioner Amir Jaan said.

Addressing a meeting held here to review arrangements regarding security of the event, he directed heads of all the departments to ensure effective arrangements regarding cleanliness, repair to roads, parking, traffic plan etc. The DC said that about 15 to 20 CCTV cameras will be installed on the premises of Gurduwara Rohri Sahib, adding that monitoring will be carried out through a control room. He said a walkthrough gate will also be installed at entrance of the Gurdwara to check entry of the irrelevant person. ADC (general) Rani Hafsa Kanwal, AC Rana Muhammad Jamil, DSP Maqsood and SNA Tanvir Abbas also attended the meeting.