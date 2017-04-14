BAHAWALNAGAR - A doctor and paramedical staff of District Headquarters Hospital accused another doctor of committing fornication in the hospital during duty timing.

Dr Asif was caught red handed in the emergency ward with a girl. The said doctor, after getting a green signal from the inquiry committee, filed a complaint for registration of a case against the media persons who reported the incident.

Dr Asif in the evening shift took the girl to the emergency room. Later, the staff along with Dr Ali Shah and other employees closed the door from the outside and informed their higher officials. In the meantime, Dr Asif allegedly broke the door and let the girl escape.

When asked, he said that the girl was his relative and he only took her to that room for a “special” treatment and the allegation of fornication was false.

After the news was published in a local news paper, the doctor got a case registered against the journalist and a paramedical student. District Union of Journalists President Atif Khan all the persons involved in any wrongdoing whether a doctor or a journalist will be taken to task.