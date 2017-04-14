A doctor has been shot dead by unknown men Kharadar area of Karachi today, police said.

City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adeel Hussain Chandio has said that it is too early to tell the nature of the killing.

According to eyewitnesses, Dr Zulfiqar Ali was going back home after closing his private clinic. His clinic is located just a street away from his residence in Khadda Market.

The assailants were carrying a pistol and a knife. They started beating the doctor while he was returning home at around 2am.

Dr Ali tried to escape, but the attackers followed him and before he could enter his house they opened fire at him. The bullet hit him in the head.

He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, but the family was unsatisfied with the treatment and later shifted him to a private hospital in Bahadurabad. He passed away this morning.

Rangers have cordoned off the area and are gathering evidence.