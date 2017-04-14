BAHAWALPUR - Due to lack of rainfall, the Cholistani people are deprived of water and demanding that the government take immediate arrangements for provision of water and take action against the corrupt officers of Cholistan Development Authority (CDA).

Muttehida Tehreek Bahali-e-Sooba Bahawalpur President Moanas Baloch, Women Wing President Shameem Abbasi, Provincial Secretary Nuzhat Yasmeen and Sardar Dil Murad Baloch said that with the spike in heat wave in Cholistan, once again people and their cattle are deprived of potable water.

Social workers Abdul Razzaq and Sheikh Hussain Ahmad said that there were no arrangements of drinking water in Cholistan. He demanded that Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif take action for the provision of water to the people.

During their visit to Derawar, they said that the situation had aggravated due to rise in temperature and drying of tobas. They added that according to an estimate in the year 2015/16, a Rs880 million and Rs8.248 million were given by the government for the projects. If these grants had been spent completely, there would not have been drought swinging on the heads of Cholistanis. PTI District Information Secretary Ahsan Hafeez, Abdul Rasheed Parhaar, Malik Abdul Hakeem and Khan Rabnawaz said that due to the unavailability of water, the people living in the surrounding areas of Derawar, Union Council Channan Pir and Union Council Januwali are migrating to the safer areas where they are selling their cattle on cheap rates.

They said that officials sitting in the Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) for years were busy in only corruption. They demanded the Commissioner Bahawalpur take interest in the matter and take strict action against the officials involved in the corruption.

Three nicked with

illegal arms

The police claimed to have held three outlaws with illegal arms during search operations conducted in different areas of the district here the other day.

According to police, operations were conducted in Hasilpur and Yazman circles in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies. During the search, the police arrested Muhammad Aamir and recovered a pistol with six rounds. Similarly, Muhammad Lateef was arrested with 12 bore gun and 30 cartridges. In Chak 47/DNB near Ahmadpur Road, the police arrested Abdus Shakur and recovered 8mm rifle from him.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation. In the meanwhile, the police also verified about 107 persons through biometric device. On the occasion, the Bahawalpur DPO said that operations are being conducted under National Action Plan, adding the police have adopted zero tolerance towards the outlaws.