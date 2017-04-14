Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja on Friday said that sincere efforts are being made to change ‘thana culture’ in the province.

He was talking to media after inaugurating the Reporting Centre at the Ferozabad Police Station in Karachi.

The IGP Sindh said citizens can easily lodge complaints, register FIRs and obtain certificates from there.

He said these centers will be established all over the city at police station level while later on these centers will also be established in other districts of the province.

Replying to a question about Sindh Government’s attempts to remove him from office, the IG Sindh said we should wait for the court’s decision on the matter.