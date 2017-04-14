GUJRAT - Four members of a family including three women were killed allegedly for ‘honour’ here in village Tibbi Gorian, the police said.

According to spokesperson for the district police Mehar Attique, the deceased persons were identified as Safia Bibi, her daughter Naheed Akhtar, her son Pervaiz and Shamim Bibi, sister-in-law of Naheed Akhtar. He said that Sagheer Ahmed, husband of Shamim Bibi and her two brothers - Ansar and Shahid Pervaiz suspected that she had illicit relation with Pervaiz.

The accused gunned down all the four in their house.

The police shifted the dead bodies to hospital from where they were handed over to the heirs. Later, the dead bodies were laid to rest in local graveyard. The Gujrat Civil Lines Police have registered a murder case no 367/17 under section 302,449 and 109/34 against Sagheer Ahmed, Ansar and Shahid Nazeer on the complain of Safia Bibi’s son Jamshed.