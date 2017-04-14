CHINIOT - The students of government schools outshined those of private schools in the Grade-5 and Grade-8 examinations conducted by the Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) as per the results of the exams.

The pass percentage of the government schools’ students has exceeded that of private schools students in district. The PEC had conducted the examinations in the district and the results were announced on March 31. The analysis of the results revealed that a total of 17,675 candidates had appeared in the examinations in Grade-5 out of which 15,376 passed showing the pass percentage of 86.99%.

A total of 12,261 students from government schools appeared in the examinations out of which 10,769 passed with 87.83 pass percentage while 4,954 students from private schools appeared in exam out of which 4,281 passed with 86.41 pass percentage. Meanwhile, 450 candidates appeared as private students out of which 306 passed keeping the percentage at 66.52. Meanwhile, a total of 11,528 candidates appeared in the examinations in Grade-8 out of which 9,582 passed the examination having the pass percentage of 83.12.

From government schools, 8022 students had appeared in the examinations out of which 6,902 passed the examinations, keeping the percentage at 86.03 while 2749 students from private schools appeared in the exams out of which 2,230 passed keeping the pass percentage at 81.12.

District Education Officer (Secondary) Rai Irshad said that these results showed that the government schools’ teachers were working hard to compete with the private ones.

He was also of the view that incentives like stipend to girls students at enhanced rate of Rs1,000 per month; free text books; provision of computer labs and essential facilities; on merit recruitments of highly qualified teachers and strict vigilance resulted the excellent outcome.

Punjab Teachers Union District President Safdar Kalroo demanded that the chief minister should look into the result produced by the government schools and stop privatising the government schools. Private Schools Association President Ehsanullah said that although the results had shown the private schools are a bit behind the government schools but it does not show the situation as all the private schools do not send their students to PEC examinations.