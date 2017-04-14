SIALKOT - The security guard of Pasrur Additional District and Sessions judge was killed at the door of the courtroom, when his gun went off accidentally.

According to police, security guard Rafi Ullah, 37, was performing duty at court of Pasrur ADSJ Nadeem Anwar. Suddenly his gun went off accidentally due to which he got a bullet in the belly, which damaged his kidneys fatally. Resultantly he died on the spot.