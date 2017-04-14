PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday backed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s plan to empower the Peshawar High Court chief justice for appointment of the head of provincial accountability body and demanded similar procedure for the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau chairman.

In a message on social media, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said he backed the KP government’s plans to modify Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC) Act in a way to give powers of appointment of KPEC director general to the chief justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC). He added his party would also propose the same for appointment of the chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, on April 11, Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had told the KP Assembly that his government was going to make changes in KPEC Act for this purpose. A bill to this effect would be introduced shortly in the assembly, he had said.

Opposition parties in KP had been criticising PTI-led provincial government for establishing KPEC in the presence of the NAB, besides alleging Pervez Khattak was using the commission against his political rivals.

It’s worth mentioning here that the post of KPEC’s DG has been vacant since February 2016 after the then DG resigned over differences on certain amendments made to the KPEC Act. Since then an acting DG has been looking after affairs of the commission.

The provincial government had, however, constituted a four-member search and scrutiny committee for appointment of the DG. The committee twice issued advertisements and shortlisted candidates, but the DG has not been appointed so far.

NAB RETURNS LOOTED SUMS

TO KP GOVT, PESCO

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Director General Farooq Naser handed over cheques worth Rs 27.907 million to the provincial government and Peshawar Electricity Supply Company in a ceremony held on Thursday.

A statement issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) said it had initiated an inquiry against officials of Workers’ Welfare Board (WWB) for accepting kickbacks in acquisition of land for the WWB at Mouza Shahi Bala in Peshawar.

In another case, an inquiry was initiated against officials, consultants, contractors and others for irregularities in tenders issued for various schemes under the funds provided to the provincial assembly member for PK-37 constituency. During the course of the inquiry, the accused confessed to the guilt and returned the looted money, NAB said.

A cheque worth Rs 17.329 million was handed over by the NAB DG to Noor Ahmad, deputy secretary (budget), finance department.

Meanwhile, the bureau also recovered an amount of Rs 10.578 million from industrial defaulters of electricity bills and handed over the same to Mian Muhammad Hamid, chief commercial officer at Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco).

The DG NAB on the occasion assured that the bureau would continue its efforts without any fear or favour and ensure recovery of looted money.