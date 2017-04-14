ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said on Thursday that the interference in Pakistan’s internal matters had been admitted at the prime ministerial level by India.

Addressing a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement was a clear indication of (Indian) interference in Pakistan’s internal matters.

“I recall, during his address to the Dhaka University students, a confession that how India was involved in the events of 1971 came from such high political level. We had then taken up this issue with the friendly countries and United Nations Secretary General,” he said adding that during Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s visit, Modi has once again admitted Indian role in 1971 events in East Pakistan.

Zakaria said that India should not try to link Lt-Col (retd) Habib Zahir’s case with Kulbhushan Jadhav – who had confessed to his involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

“Most details about Lt-Col Zahir are in the public domain. He was a retired army officer, who went to Nepal for a job interview. In view of the emails and subsequent revelation about the fake account etc, it is a case of entrapment. We can’t rule out the involvement of hostile agencies in his disappearance,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the government of Pakistan had taken up the issue with the government of Nepal and is actively pursuing the matter. “His family is extremely worried. The government of Nepal is also extending cooperation in the matter. Let us not go into any speculations. You are talking about two very different cases. One case (Kulbhushan Jadhav) is about irrefutable evidence of Indian state involvement in Pakistan in terrorism and terror financing activities,” he said.

To a question about Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s statement that India will go to the last extent to save Jadhav, he said: “This is Indian reaction. I will draw your attention to what our Defence Minister (Khawaja Asif) has already said, which is the stand of Pakistan on the issue. What he said was based on the facts of the case which are: Kulbhushan, a serving Indian naval officer, is an Indian intelligence agency agent. Indian involvement in subversive and anti-Pakistan activities is known to all by now. Kulbhushan was caught red-handed. He made confessions about his involvement in espionage, direct involvement in terror financing and recruitment for the perpetuation of terrorist activities.”

Zakaria said that Jadhav’s arrest had also helped in averting or foiling other terrorist activities. “It was on the basis of his confessional statement that terrorist networks were dismantled and led to arrest of people aligned with him,” he said.

He said that when Jadhav’s arrest was announced by the authorities, a lot of details were also given about him.

Zakaria said that India was not only killing Kashmiris in held Kashmir but has also declared a war on its own minorities. “The ban on cow slaughter is a case in point. India needs to put an end to its extremist, intolerant and terrorist activities and ideology,” he said.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan had not only condemned the brutalities of Indian occupation forces in Kashmir but also forcefully raised the issue of Kashmir on various international forums and will continue to do so.

“We are committed to moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris’ indigenous movement for self-determination. We want the earliest implementation of the promise made to the people of Kashmir under the UNSC resolutions,” he said.

Zakaria said that the international community, civil society and human rights organisations should take steps to immediately halt bloodshed and atrocities by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir.

“India must be made accountable for its crimes against humanity. Kashmiris’ right to self-determination must be given in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” he asserted.

Asked to comment on a statement of the former German ambassador to Pakistan, Gunter Mulack, who said that Jadhav was caught by Taliban in Iran and then allegedly sold to Pakistani intelligence agencies, the spokesperson said: “The German ambassador has given his response in reaction to the statements attributed to him. He has categorically said that he could be wrong in this regard because what he said was on the basis of hearsay.”

He said that Jadhav had made confessional statements. “On the basis of revelations divulged by him, we were able to avert a number of terrorist incidents. We were also able to apprehend a number of other people and dismantle the terrorist networks. It is itself an irrefutable evidence of his involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan. We have also submitted a dossier to the UN about Indian involvement in terrorism and terror financing in Pakistan in which a reference to Kulbhushan Jadhav has been made,” he said.

To a question, Zakaria said that Pakistan and India do have an agreement which was signed in 2008 on consular access. However, he said, on the issues related to security or espionage, and political matters, countries exercise discretion in granting consular access.

“Article VI of the agreement states that in all instances of security and political-related matters the merit of the case would be considered,” he elaborated.

Zakaria termed elections in held Kashmir sham and were “not a substitute to the (proposed) plebiscite to be held under the UN auspices”.

Asked about the Moscow conference on Afghanistan and the United States’ participation, he said: “It is up to the US and they will take a decision. As regards Pakistan, we are participating at a high level. An additional secretary along with others will participate in this conference.”

Regarding US strikes in Syria, he said that “Pakistan calls for a peaceful solution to the conflict. We understand the plight of Syrian people who are suffering for a long time. For addressing the plight of the Syrian people, we urge all parties to find a peaceful solution to the situation in Syria,” he said.

Earlier, in his statement, Zakaria said that in the last one week the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir killed 14 Kashmiris, injured over 250 and 21 pellet victims may lose eyesight.

“On April 9 alone, indiscriminate firing, use of pellets and PAVA (pelargonic acid vanillyl amide) on peaceful protesters by Indian occupation forces killed 8 civilians, of them, seven including five students were killed in Budgam district and one in Ganderbal district. Next day, they killed four more Kashmiris,” the spokesperson said.