New Delhi:- India has sought consular access from Pakistan to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav, reported All India Radio. India had sought consular access to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav 13 times in the past, and every time the request was turned down. Earlier, Indian news agency ANI had reported that the Indian High Commission in Pakistan would make a fresh request seeking consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. This is the 14th request from the Indian government for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested by Pakistani security forces last year. Kulbhushan Jadhav has been charged with "espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan".–Monitoring Desk