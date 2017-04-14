Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said that India should act responsibly over Kulbhushan Yadav death sentence, reported Waqt News.

While addressing journalists he said, “Kulbhushan Jhadav was sentenced to death according to Pakistani law. He was involved in creating instability in Pakistan.”

He further said, “All parties of Pakistan are united on this issue and are of the view that he should be punished. We expect India to act responsibly and defuse tensions instead of creating new ones.”