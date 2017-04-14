Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak on Friday announced that a judicial inquiry will be conducted into the lynching of a journalism student at Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan and will be ordered by Sunday.

Mashal Khan, 23, was stripped, beaten, thrown from second floor of the hostel and shot to death on charges of blasphemy by his fellow classmates on the campus yesterday.

A video clip of the lynching and pictures went viral on social media, leading to calls for strong action against all those involved in the heinous crime.