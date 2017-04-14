ISLAMABAD - A Supreme Court judge said on Thursday that though the Lahore Metro Train project could not be stopped, measures should be taken to protect the undamaged heritage buildings and sites.

“We must keep in mind those buildings which have not been destroyed and not those which have already been razed. We cannot stop the train project but the (unharmed) heritage structures must be conserved and protected,” observed Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, who is heading a five-member bench hearing appeals of NESPAK, the Lahore Development Authority, the Punjab Transit Authority and the Punjab government against Lahore High Court verdict that has restrained work on the project.

The judge passed the remarks, when Asma Jehangir, who represented Kamil Khan Mumtaz, an architect, objected that when the authorities were not allowed to carry out construction within 200 feet of the heritage sites why diligent approval through an NOC was given. She said that the committee which had issued the NOC should have evaluated each aspect of the project. “This is the matter of committee’s credibility. There seems to be no application of mind,” she said.

She said that if the Punjab authorities were serious to protect the national heritage, they should have allowed a team of UNESCO World Heritage Committee to visit the sites selected for the under-construction rapid transit line.

According to media reports, the UNESCO team was denied visa in January and they again intended to visit in April but the provincial authorities were using delaying tactics to entertain their request.

Asma contended if the provincial authorities did not like to follow the laws why they have been made. “The law for keeping 200 feet distance between the heritage buildings and the construction site has been violated to run the train,” she argued.

The LHC had set aside the NOC issued by the Archaeology Department, restraining work on the project.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that there should be a permanent system for conservation and protection of the heritage. He said that local experts instead of UNESCO should be involved to protect the historical.

Asma said that in no ways they opposed the project but pleaded not to ruin the heritage because once that was effaced it would be irreversible.

Justice Maqbool Baqir said that monuments did not belong to any group but those were of the people of Pakistan. Asma said: “We have to leave the heritage for the next generation.”

She said that if the court and the authorities were satisfied then it was ok. Justice Ejaz said: “We are not for quid pro quo. We have to decide the matter and for that, we are examining everything objectively.”

Justice Azmat Saeed noted that many old buildings were destroyed in the past adding that the Panorama Centre on Mall Road was constructed by demolishing a 100-year-old structure. Asma said that now there should have been some realisation. Justice Ejaz said: “We are not living in the era of 1999 as now there is rule of law.”

Asma said that the reliance of the authorities was on NESPAK and Opel reports, which did not talk about the wheel structure of the train and the supporting structure, while they also did not take into account the Pamela Rogers report, which had called for putting in place stringent measures. She argued why the authorities were going backward and forward to justify themselves and making calculations on the assumption.

Asma contended that it was also the violation of Article 28 of Constitution, which talks about preserving and promotion of culture and script.

Justice Ejaz observed that the appellants’ stance was that they have taken into account the worst case scenario. However, Justice Baqir remarked, “what was the worst case scenario, we like to know”. Justice Ijaz said that “it means zero vibration or no vibration”.

Asma argued that if the Punjab government was running an election campaign it must do it but “don’t change the character of the city”. “How the authorities dared to conceive this idea [metro train project],” she said adding Lahore was not for the train. She said the authorities should not act like ‘Mogul kings’ and this was not their heritage but the peoples’ of Pakistan.

The hearing is adjourned till today.