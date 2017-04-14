Imran Khan has said that law of jungle cannot prevail in KP.

Earlier Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University was lynched and then killed over alleged blasphemy. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has Tweeted,

Am in touch with KP IG since last night on condemnable lynching of student in Mardan. Firm action necessary. Law of the jungle can't prevail — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 14, 2017





This happens to be the first case where students have lynched and killed another student over blasphemy allegations.