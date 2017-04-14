ISLAMABAD - The government on Thursday told Senate that overall 2.3 percent decrease in foreign remittances was recorded in the first nine months of the fiscal year because of a crunch necessitated by declining petroleum prices (in the international market) as well as the decrease in value of British pound.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid, speaking on behalf of the finance minister, in response to a call attention notice moved by MQM Senator Tahir Mashhadi, said that overall foreign remittances had decreased from $14.4 billion to $14.1 billion in the same period of the fiscal year 2016-17.

“A decrease of 6 percent in foreign remittances had been decreased from Saudi Arabia,” the minister said. He said that foreign remittances from Saudi Arabia had decreased from $4.3 billion to $4.1 billion.

The call-attention notice drew the attention of the government towards the declining remittances due to the deportation of a huge number of labourers from Gulf countries. The notice said that 40,000 labourers have been deported from Saudi Arabia alone.

In addition to that, the law minister said that 11 percent decrease of Pakistani labourers working in foreign countries has been witnessed after a number of overseas Pakistani had been deported or returned due to crunch in the international market.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab responding to another call attention notice said that the second lowest ranking of Pakistani passport in the world was because of the bad law and order situation in the country.

He said that the ranking has been declared by a private organisation. He hoped that as the security situation was improving with each passing day and the day was not far away when the green passport would become one of the best passports of the world. “Pakistanis don’t need any visa for their entry into five countries, while our diplomatic passport and official passport enjoys visa waiver facility of 39 and 27 countries respectively,” he said.

The minister was responding to the calling attention notice moved by PPP Senator Saleem Mandiviwala and some other senators about the ranking of Pakistani passport in (the second-lowest category) the Global Indexing Arton Capital Passport Index.

Following the Sindh chief minister’s hard speech in the provincial assembly against the federal government, lawmakers including those belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also came down hard on the centre for gas load-shedding in Sindh and demanded a solution of the issue quickly.

Speaking on a point of public concern, PPP Senator Sassui Palijo said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah’s threat to stop gas supply to the rest of country was the last option as the province was facing a serious gas crisis.

“Sindh produces 70 percent of gas, but it is being treated a ‘colony’ of Punjab which is in no way acceptable,” she said.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman endorsed the remarks of her fellow lawmaker saying that the federal government was treating Sindh as its colony. “This is the reason that the largest gas producing province is not being given its due share,” she said. She said that the province that used to generate a lot of economic activity was being deprived of its produce – gas. “The sense of deprivation among smaller provinces was increasing with each passing day.”

About death sentence awarded to Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav, Sherry said that ‘the government itself was tight-lipped. “This is shameful and shocking that we are being dubbed as a jingoist,” she said. “When an elected prime minister like PPP leader Benazir Bhutto used to make foreign agreements, she was declared a security risk, but when military dictators like Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf do the same, they are facilitated,” she said.

“All know that war is not in anyone’s favour and we want peace,” she said adding that the ruling PML-N had failed to contest the case of Pakistan internationally. She pointed out that the government had a flawed foreign policy. “In the declaration of the ECO summit, there was even no mention of nuclear flash point—Indian-held Kashmir (IHK),” she said.

National Party Senator Mir Kabir sided with the PPP lawmakers and said that Balochistan had been facing the high-handedness of the centre for the last over five decades, as only 10 percent of the province had the gas facility. He recalled that Nawaz Akbar Khan Bugti, the slain Baloch nationalist leader, was killed for demanding gas royalty, adding, “I pray that the Sindh chief minister, who has also raised his voice for his right, may not meet the same fate”.

PPP Senator Taj Haider said that when the federal government will not hear to the smaller provinces, its outcome would be such remarks as made by the Sindh CM. He said that the federal government had not responded to the abduction of two close aides of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari. Similarly, the government was not ready to address concerns of the protesting ANP lawmakers in front of the parliament house, he said.