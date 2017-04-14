KASUR - Despite having right to acquire education, many of the children are left with this basic right unattained due to poverty and other social hurdles which everyone wants to be eliminated and the Punjab government is no exception.

Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan stated while addressing a ceremony here at Government Elementary Teachers’ Training College on Thursday.

He said that the government is making all-out efforts to improve standard of education in public schools, adding the government has a firm belief that only educated youth will guarantee a bright future of the country. “For the purpose, the government has introduced unprecedented reforms in the education sectors so that our children could compete with students of the developed countries and never left behind in the race of the science and technology,” he claimed. He informed participants of the ceremony that about 200,000 teachers have been recruited purely on merit during the last eight years to fulfil shortage of teachers in the public schools. Moreover, students of Class VI-X in 16 different districts across Punjab will be provided scholarships worth Rs6 billion under Khadim-e-Punjab Zewar-e-Taleem Programme every year. The minister claimed that about 460,000 boys and girl students will be benefited from the programme. To ensure transparency in the programme, girls students are being provided Rs1,000 as scholarship through Khidmat cards on monthly basis. “The objective behind the programmes is to make Pakistan a welfare state in accordance with principles of Islam so that every child of the country could get equal opportunities to get education,” he pointed out. He termed teachers architects of the country’s future, saying their role in shaping the society is undeniable. He also urged them to play their duty with dedication. On the occasion, the minister also distributed medals and shields to the students for brilliant performance.

District Council chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan, CEO Education Zulfiqar Ali, Tehsil Municipal Committee chairman Ayaz Ahmed Khan, Kasur Press Club president Haji Sharif Mehr and a large number of teachers and students also attended the ceremony.

Later, the Education Minister paid a surprise visit to a school established at a brick-kiln and inspected educational facilities being rendered to students. Similarly, he also went to Government Girls MC High School Shehbaz Khan Road and reviewed the process of distributing Khidmat cards to girl students. He directed the CEO Education to ensure transparency in provision of Khidmat cards to girl students.

The minister also chaired a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office wherein he was briefed about the steps taken for uplift of the education sector in the district.