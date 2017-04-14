KASUR - Six-year-old Noor Fatima who was killed after rape, was laid to rest here on Thursday.

Besides residents of Qadi Wand Road locality, a large number of people from all walks of life attended her funeral.

The girl was abducted from the area in the Kasur Saddr Police precincts. Her dead body was later found at an under-construction house. She was shifted to DHQ Hospital where the doctors confirmed that the girl was strangled after rape.

On the other hand, the Rescue 122 failed to recover bodies of two persons drowned in River Ravi at Head Balloki Canal. According to the rescue source, Yasir, his mother and six others drowned after a motorcycle rickshaw plunged into River Ravi at Head Balloki Canal a couple of days back. The six others were rescued while the Yasir and his mother could be recovered so far.