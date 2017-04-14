VEHARI - In the age of information technology, modern education has become crucial for students to enable them meet international standards in science and technology.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti stated during a visit to Govt Girls High School People’s Colony here the other day.

On the occasion, he inspected computer lab established by an NGO - PLAN Pakistan. He said that the government is aware of the need of information technology and for the purpose, IT labs have been established in all the public schools across Punjab. He asked the school principal to train the IT staff through Government Information Technology Department.

On the occasion, PLAN District Unit Manger Imran Javed said that there are 11 IT labs in different high schools established in collaboration with PLAN Pakistan. These labs are connected with solar system so that electricity suspension could not disturb the learning process, he added.

The DC also visited classrooms of the school. Deputy DEO’s and AEO’s also accompanied him.