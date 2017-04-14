Renowned actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has strongly condemned the Mardan lynching incident.

He has questioned Islamic scholars as to why have they remained quite over the incident and demanded the KP government to take action and hang the culprits.

A mob has beaten a student named Mashal Khan to death at his university campus on Thursday after he was accused of sharing blasphemous content on social media, university and police officials said.

Hamza Ali Abbasi has also raised questions against Maulana Rizvi and said that if there was any proof regarding Mashal committing blasphemy if not then he has to answer on judgment day.



He also asked government, military and police if they will arrest and punish Rizvi for celebrating murder.