No compromise on anti-state acts: Army

ISLAMABAD - Following the death sentence awarded to Indian intelligence operative, Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistan Army’s top brass Thursday expressed firm resolve that there would be no compromise on such anti-state acts.

The 201st Corps Commanders’ Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa upheld the decision after a thorough briefing on Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav.

“The forum concluded that no compromise shall be made on such anti-state acts”, military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said in a statement.

ISPR said the forum reviewed at length the national security environment and recent developments in the region. The forum reviewed progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and provision of support to the sixth census being undertaken across the country.

The army chief appreciated formations, intelligence agencies and law-enforcement agencies for successful execution of operations.

Indian intelligence operative Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan’s Mashkel area for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

Although the accused had been provided with a defending officer as per legal provisions, according to ISPR, Pakistan had turned down India’s request seeking consular access to Jadhav last year due to his involvement in subversive activities in the country.

Jadhav was tried by the FGCM under Section 59 of the PAA and Section 3 of the official Secret Act of 1923, the statement said.

Jadhav confessed before a magistrate and court that he was tasked by Indian spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing, (RAW) to plan coordinate and organise espionage and sabotage activities to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan through impeding the efforts of law-enforcement agencies for the restoration of peace in Balochistan and Karachi, the ISPR said.

Following the announcement, New Delhi summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit on Monday and handed over a demarche. It said, “If this sentence against an Indian citizen, awarded without observing basic norms of law and justice, is carried out, the government and people of India will regard it as a case of premeditated murder.”

However, the Pak high commissioner dismissed New Delhi’s concerns, saying Jadhav’s death sentence was lawful and Pakistan followed all procedures as per the law.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav is according to the law. He said the sentence of the Indian spy was a warning for all the forces conspiring against Pakistan. He said Indian government was behind the activities of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Khawaja Asif rejected the Indian stance of terming death sentence to the Indian spy a premeditated murder. He said Kulbhushan Jadhav was involved in carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan and all legal formalities were met during his trial.

He said India had been committing premeditated murder of the innocent people of Kashmir for last seven decades. He said New Delhi’s stubbornness was the biggest hindrance in the way of the relationship between the two countries.

Khawaja Asif made it clear that the law would take its course if anyone posed a threat to the security and integrity of Pakistan.

He averred India was habitual in levelling baseless and unfounded allegations against Pakistan. He asserted India had not fulfilled its legal and moral obligations in brining perpetrators of Samjhauta Express train blasts and massacre of minorities, especially Muslims, in Gujarat to justice.

According to analysts, Jadhav has 40 days to file an appeal against the FGCM in the army’s court of appeal, and in case the appellate court upholds the FGCM verdict, Jadhav would have the opportunity to seek mercy from the army chief and the president of Pakistan.

No compromise on anti-state acts: Army